Paloma Partners Management Co Has $249,000 Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,570 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kirby were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

