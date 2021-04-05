Paloma Partners Management Co Has $253,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,197 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in News were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in News by 113.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in News by 118.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 242,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

