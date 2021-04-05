Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $245,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 438.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

