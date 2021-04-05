Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SP Plus by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 92,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SP Plus by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SP opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $784.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.