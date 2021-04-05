Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $224,000 Position in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRCW stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $272.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

