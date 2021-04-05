Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $231,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,089,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after buying an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,012,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after buying an additional 82,060 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Teck Resources stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

