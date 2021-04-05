Paparazzi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,972.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 102.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $34,174.99 and $13,972.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 127.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.13 or 0.00675093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028940 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

