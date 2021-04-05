Patron Partners Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $65.61 on Monday, reaching $2,195.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,125.00 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,059.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,795.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

