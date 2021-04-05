Patron Partners Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.6% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $14.93 on Monday, reaching $1,190.12. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,469. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,116.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $611.82 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $968.10.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.