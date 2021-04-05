Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $460,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $15.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $781.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,547. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.19 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $720.44 and a 200 day moving average of $683.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

