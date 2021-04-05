Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 37,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $56.80. 593,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,998,564. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.