Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $185.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

