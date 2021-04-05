Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes $359,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.67. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

