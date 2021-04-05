Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes $529,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.86. 285,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

