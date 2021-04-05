Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes $893,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Altria Group makes up about 0.9% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,582. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

