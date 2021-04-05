Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,891 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,786,000.

NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.17. 787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,265. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

