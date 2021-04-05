Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.