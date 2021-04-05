Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paylocity by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

