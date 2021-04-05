PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $35.97

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.97, but opened at $35.21. PDC Energy shares last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 11,572 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

