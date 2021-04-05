PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.14.

PDSB opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.