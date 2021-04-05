Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. 38,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.