Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 35.1% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $19.17 million and approximately $111,503.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,862,600 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

