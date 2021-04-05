PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 121,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.29 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

