Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Shares of 1,300 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

NYSE AVB opened at $186.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $195.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

