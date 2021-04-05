Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $216,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.