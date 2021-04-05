Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $293,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

