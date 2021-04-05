Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $397,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

BKNG stock opened at $2,382.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,304.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,044.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,203.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

