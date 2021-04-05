Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $354,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 924 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $483.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $577.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

