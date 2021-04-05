Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 470,920 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.77 on Monday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

