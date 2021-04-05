PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

PCG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $11.73. 87,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,742,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

