Phala.Network Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00307290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00761951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network.

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

