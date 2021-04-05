Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $93.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

