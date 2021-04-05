Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $2.66 Million in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 78,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter.

FLXN stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

