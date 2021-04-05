Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $844,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

