Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5,626.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 887,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $412,103,000 after acquiring an additional 833,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $118.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. The company has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

