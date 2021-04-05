Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

