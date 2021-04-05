Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,370 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Dover were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $137.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

