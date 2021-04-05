Phoneum (PHT) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 234.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $407,813.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoneum has traded up 719.7% against the US dollar. One Phoneum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,472,102 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io.

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.