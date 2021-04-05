Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

PHR opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 75,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $4,718,412.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,526 shares of company stock valued at $22,488,244. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

