Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $68.10

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.10, but opened at $72.95. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 3,274 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.70 million, a PE ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

