Piper Sandler Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $30.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NYSE:OXY opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $34,429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

