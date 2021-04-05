Piper Sandler Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $49.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. State Street Corp raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.