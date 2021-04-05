Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

