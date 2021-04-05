PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 147,902 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $32.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $1,093,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 105,949 shares of company stock worth $3,615,930 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

