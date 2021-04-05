PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PolyPid worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. PolyPid Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Research analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

