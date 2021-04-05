Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.52 on Friday. Popular has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $75.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

