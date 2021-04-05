Power Index Pool Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,273.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $801,162.57 and $3,273.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be bought for $4.01 or 0.00006824 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00074356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.00304450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00095045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00752440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,335.34 or 0.99311466 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.

