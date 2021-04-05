PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,844,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PPD were worth $63,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 255.33. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

