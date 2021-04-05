Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,387,994 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $42,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

