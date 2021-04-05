Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2,892.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $44,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $23,795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $12,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $82.27 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

